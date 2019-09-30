Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Pink At Paris Fashion Week: Winks & Kisses All The Way

Share

It’s that time of the year again and we have the Paris Fashion Week going on. Many of the Indian fashion influencers and stars have reached the fashion week to attend some of the amazing styles in the most stunning way. And the one we have been waiting for so long to see at the Fashion Week is here finally.

Yes, we are talking about none other than the queen of red carpet appearances Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Not attending the Paris Fashion Week as a mere spectator, this time, the diva returned to the ramp, leaving the audiences’ jaws dropped to the floor. The former Miss World walked for Giambatistta Valli. Not new to experimenting her looks for the ramp, she wore a floral high-low dress with full sleeves and high neck by Giambattista Valli, we saw her going all flirty on the ramp.

She turned the heat on the ramp with her acting companion and her industry friend Eva Longoria. The actress winked and blew kisses making her ramp appearance livelier and happening. We hope hubby Abhishek Bachchan didn’t miss it. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for the show.