Alec Baldwin Suffers PTSD After Fatal Rust Shooting Episode, Reveals Actor’s Wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the tragic on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In the premiere episode of his family’s reality series The Baldwins on TLC, his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, spoke about his “darkest moments” in the aftermath of the incident.

“He was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says in his darkest moments, ‘If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here? Why couldn’t it have been me?’” Hilaria shared on the February 23 episode, as reported by People.

Hutchins was fatally shot on October 21, 2021, during the filming of the Western Rust when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged. The actor, 66, was charged with involuntary manslaughter but pleaded not guilty. After a prolonged legal battle, the case was dismissed in 2024. Reflecting on the tragedy, Baldwin expressed disbelief over the ordeal. “This has been just surreal,” he said, adding, “I can’t even believe that we’re going through this.”

During the episode, Baldwin recalled confiding in a friend about his struggles. “I’m happier when I’m asleep than when I’m awake,” he admitted. He also addressed the emotional toll the incident had on his wife. “I always feel more in pain about you than me because I think to myself, well, you know,” he told Hilaria.

The 30 Rock star promised to do his best to move forward, saying, “I think what it’s done to you and how much it’s hurt you and everything, I just want to try my best to get through it.”

Hilaria revealed that those close to Baldwin had witnessed his mental health deteriorate since the incident, with his OCD worsening. “This past year was just terrible,” Baldwin added. “There were times I’d lay in bed and think, ‘Wow, my kids. I can’t get up.’ That’s not like me. I’m not like that at all. Never.”

The episode provided an intimate look into Baldwin’s ongoing struggle with grief, guilt, and the lasting impact of the highly publicized case. The Baldwins aims to offer a candid perspective on their family’s journey through adversity, shedding light on the actor’s battle with PTSD and the road to recovery.