Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Dazzle In Abu Jani Sandeep Outfits At Their Nikaah- Checkout!

The wedding of Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha has become the talk of the town. From the menu, and guest list, to the venue, everything has been discussed widely in the last month about this recently married couple. Now, when the two have finally taken the wedding vows, we have got our hands on their ‘Qubool Hai’ moment.

The couple recently shared their Nikaah photos on social media. Donning finely embroidered, cream-coloured ethnic wear by famous designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the duo is setting the internet on fire. While Richa dazzled in Sharara, Ali opted for a Sherwani. The sizzling chemistry and regal looks of the Fukrey actors are making fans go gaga over them.

While posting the pictures on Instagram, Ali penned in the caption, “Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho. #RiAli.” Richa, on the other hand, shared the same set of pictures and wrote, “I got you #RiAli.”

The pre-wedding festivities of Ali and Richa began in Delhi last week. They put out photos from their Haldi-Mehendi ceremony too. Sharing an adorable with her soulmate, Richa posted a mesmerizing picture with him and wrote, “#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak.” In reply to Richa’s beautiful words, Ali wrote, “Tumko Bhi #RiAli.”

Before jetting off for their wedding rituals, Ali and Richa shared a voice note with their admirers that stated, “We have a message for you. Two years ago, we formalized our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life.” Ali Fazal added, “Like the rest of the nation, we two were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now as we all enjoy this window of respite we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and we are so very touched by all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you.”

For the unknown, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha dated each other for seven years before getting hitched. They have shared screen space in Fukrey, Fukrey Returns and Call My Agent: Bollywood.