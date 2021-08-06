Alia Bhatt A Part Of Kapoor Family? Karishma Kapoor Reacts To Anurag Basu’s Idea, Read Full Story To Know

Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor was recently seen as a chief guest in the dance reality show “Super Dancer 4”. As she was welcomed on the show, the contestants were seen giving some spectacular performances on her chartbuster songs. Karishma enjoyed the performances and praised the dancers during her time on the show.

Karishma also shared some interesting facts about her career, childhood, family life, and more. As she belongs to the illustrious Kapoor family who has been in the industry for a century, she also shared some tales about her family.

While the episode was special in itself a video clip from the show went viral where contestant Pari Tamang questioned Karishma Kapoor about the number of actors in her family. The actress replied to her saying that there are many. She also took everyone’s name starting from Prithviraj Kapoor to Ranbir, Kareena and herself, and others.

But, what caught everyone’s eyes was when judge Anurag Basu, who is also a close friend of Ranbir Kapoor said that now Alia Bhatt can also be added to the list. Anurag Basu has worked with Ranbir in ‘Barfi’ and ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

Karisma however, saved herself from spilling the beans as she smiled and did a gesture indicating that her lips are zipped about that. Everyone is aware of the beautiful fact that the Kapoor clan has accepted Alia Bhatt with open arms. Time and again, we have seen her having a gala time With the Kapoor family, celebrating major occasions and festivals.

In a recent interview, Ranbir acknowledged his relationship with Alia Bhatt and said that he would have got married last year, had there not been a pandemic situation. He also shared that he is hoping to get married in 2021. He said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic had not entered our lives but I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon.”

Not to mention, the couple is also getting a new home built for themselves, at Pali Hill. Alia shares a great bond with the members of the Kapoor family. Also, as many are aware, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir are set to share screen space with each other in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.