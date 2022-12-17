Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Daughter Raha To Attend First Public Gathering, Will Join Kapoors 2022 Christmas Lunch!

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become parents a month ago. The duo is having the best time of their lives while cradling their daughter Raha. Fans are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of their princess but seem like the two are in no mood to reveal their child’s face to the world or get clicked with her by paparazzi. They are evading shutterbugs ever since they welcomed their first born. Now, it has come to the forefront that Alia and Ranbir will finally step out with their little bundle of joy for the upcoming grand Christmas lunch of Kapoors marking her public debut.

According to a source, “Like every year, the Kapoor family will gather this year too to celebrate Christmas at Randhir Kapoor’s home. This time, it will be special because Alia and Ranbir’s miracle girl Raha will make her first public appearance at the annual lunch by Kapoors. However, the pair will ensure to keep their little one covered.” If this happens, there is a possibility that fans will get to see the perfect family portrait of the new parents in B-town with their baby.

Let us tell you that following the footsteps of many other Bollywood couples, Alia ad Ranbir too have decided on a strict ‘no photo policy’ for Raha. A close friend of the family had earlier revealed that Alia and Ranbir did not allow guests to meet their newborn as she was prone to infections and also both of them love keeping things private. They are not keen on introducing their little bundle of joy to paparazzi culture.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. While Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone in the pipeline, Ranbir will appear next in Tu Jhuthi Main Makkar and Animal.