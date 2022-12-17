Dalljiet Kaur Pens A Heartwarming Note For Ex-Husband Shalin Bhanot After His Breakdown, ‘Play With Your Heart’

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur has been grabbing eyeballs since the time her ex-husband and actor Shalin Bhanot has entered the controversial house of Bigg Boss. Though Kaur did not share a great rapport with Bhanot when they parted ways, now both of them are cordial with each other for the sake of their child Jaydon.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin broke down into tears after reading a letter received from his parents. When Dalljiet saw this clip, she went to extend her support to him.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a clip of Shalin from the same time and penned a heartfelt message for him. Her note read, “Shalin, I have not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this. I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart. – Dalljiet.”

In an earlier episode of the show, Shalin hurt Dalljiet with his comments on their failed marriage. While talking about his past relationship with Dalljiet to Tina Datta, he stated that they broke up for silly reasons and are best friends now. When Dalljiet noticed the same, she slammed him for making up fake stories besides claiming that she is not friends with him.

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur fell in love while shooting for their show ‘Kulvadhu’. They dated for a brief time before tying knot in 2009. Their relationship hit the rock bottom soon after and the duo called it quits in 2015 on a bitter note. Dalljiet accused Shalin of domestic violence and dowry. The ex-pair co-parent their son named Jaydon.