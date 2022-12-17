“I Lost Sense Of Who I Was”: Neha Bhasin Says She Hit The Rock Bottom Emotionally After Bigg Boss; Story Inside!

Singer Neha Bhasin grabbed a lot of eyeballs with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. During the show, she got trolled multiple times due to her her bold dress sense and closeness with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. As a result of all this, Bhasin admits on not having a great experience of the controversial show. In fact, she regrets taking up the opportunity because of all the hatred that came her way.

Now, in a recent interview, Neha has revealed ‘hitting a rock bottom’ mentally after Bigg Boss. Talking about the same, the ‘Dunki’ singer said that she got affected from her journey inside the glass-walled house but decided to put a brave front as she felt it was not the right time to talk about it. She stated that just because she didn’t reveal her story like a victim, it doesn’t mean she was laid on a bed of roses with no thorns. Neha explained that she hit the rock bottom soon after the show ended and contrary to what people think, it was not financial but an emotional one. Calling the last year tough, she asserted that she lost sense of who she was during that time and even after being present in public physically, she lacked mental presence.

Furthermore, the 40-year-old elaborated on how sitting at home for the entire year left her questioning her career. “It got me thinking about what next. Am I done with music? It felt as if I was starting up fresh. Through all of that, I kept working, fighting everything. I am so grateful that I am out of it and I have more gratitude towards everything now than before,” she concluded.

Neha Bhasin is currently concentrating on solo tracks based on Indian Pop and Punjabi folk music. She has been the voice behind hit Bollywood songs like Swag Se Swagat, Jag Ghoomeya, Kuchh Khaas, etc.