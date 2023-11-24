Alia Bhatt Shines in Stunning Avatar at GQ Men Awards, Winked Cutely When Asked About Raha

Recently, Alia Bhatt was seen graced with a beautiful dress to the GQ Men Awards of the Year 2023. She stunned with her most graceful look. Also, winked like a cutie when asked about Raha.

Alia Bhatt, being the highest-paid actress in Bollywood, grabbed a number of critically acclaimed films, including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Raazi, Darlings, and many others, have shown the actress’s acting chops. In addition, many people are consistently amazed by Alia’s incredible sense of style. She recently captivated our attention once more in her most daring guise when she attended the GQ Men Awards.

Attended GQ Men’s Fashion Awards, Alia Bhatt Stands Iut The Most Stylish And Graceful Guest

Alia Bhatt attended the GQ Men Awards of the Year event in the city on November 22, 2023. Without question, she looked the bravest in her new, beautiful avatar. She wore a beautiful dress to the event. It had a deep V-neck on the front and back, two side pockets, and other interesting details. She showed off her goods while wearing the bright jumpsuit. She posted the beautiful pictures to her Instagram account soon after the event.

Alia accessorized with a gold collar, gold hoops, and gold boots. Thin lines of makeup, shimmery eyeshadow, and bare lips completed her look. Her natural pink cheeks were enhanced to be more rosy. In addition, the new cut she had left her hair straight and plain all the way down to her shoulders.

When Asked About Her Daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt Gives A Cute Wink

Alia also has a great relationship with the paparazzi and is followed by millions of people on social media. As a result, occasionally we see a sweet moment involving the actress and the photographers. So, when the paparazzi found Alia outside the GQ Men Awards ceremony, she happily chatted with them and posed for photos. During the photo shoot, she was also questioned about her daughter Raha Kapoor. The kind mother responded with a charming wink after hearing this. The event could not have been missed.