Sobhita Dhulipala In Talks to Replace Priyanka Chopra In Don 3 As Roma?

Speculations are swirling on the internet about a potential overhaul in the star cast of the upcoming installment of Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise. Fans are curious about the replacement for Priyanka Chopra’s role as Roma, and Sobhita Dhulipala’s name is gaining traction. Discover her reaction below.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Excitement and Admiration: A Potential Roma in Don 3

Farhan Akhtar recently revealed that the third installment of Don 3 would feature Ranveer Singh in the titular role, taking over from Shah Rukh Khan. As fans speculated about who would replace Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Roma, considering her Hollywood commitments, Sobhita Dhulipala’s name emerged as a popular choice.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 31-year-old actress expressed her excitement at the prospect of playing Roma in Don 3. She mentioned that it would be an incredible experience since she is a fan of Priyanka Chopra’s work and admires her as a person. Sobhita emphasized her love for the Don franchise, appreciating the films, music, and energy it brings. She also shared her keen interest in doing action films, stating, “I have this keeda ki mujhe action film karna hai.”

Previously, when Ranveer Singh was introduced as the new face of the Don franchise, there was some discontent among Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. Ranveer addressed this concern, assuring fans of the franchise and expressing admiration for the previous two faces of the Don series in a heartfelt note.

Ambitious Projects and Collaborations: Updates on Farhan, Priyanka, and Sobhita’s Ventures

“I hope I can make you proud,” he wrote, addressing The Big B and SRK as his two supernovas.

Meanwhile, Farhan recently joined forces with Priyanka for his upcoming drama film titled Jee Le Zara, where Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also play lead roles. Unfortunately, the project is facing delays due to scheduling conflicts.

On a different note, Sobhita’s latest appearance was in the second season of The Night Manager. Her most recent film was Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan: II, which had a pan-India release. Beyond this, she has a Hindi film titled Sitara and an American film titled Monkey Man in her upcoming projects.

