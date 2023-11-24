TWICE’s Sana Shines in The Most Expensive $33 Million Jewelry At Graff Event

Sana From the K-pop group TWICE Wore Jewelry Worth About USD 33 million To An Event’s Red Carpet, Netizens Criticizes Her OOTN, Even Though She Looked Like A Million Bucks

Red carpet events are the perfect venue to flaunt one’s most costly gowns and jewellery. Celebrities all over the world know that their red carpet attire will be front page news, therefore they always endeavour to look their best.

This time, K-pop idol, Sana stole all the limelight on the red carpet of the Graff Ginza Main store event. Sana, whose real name is Sana Minatozaki, is a Japanese singer who currently makes her home in South Korea. She is a part of the JYP Entertainment-created TWICE girl group from South Korea.

The Jewelry That TWICE’s Sana Wore To Graff’s Event Cost About USD 33 Million

TWICE’s actress Sana recently revealed to the world who the true red carpet queen truly is. She went to the Tokyo Graff Ginza Main Store’s second-anniversary party on November 11, 2023, and wore an extravagant OOTN that left everyone in awe. Sana, who is the global face of the premium jewellery brand, Graff, decked herself with the brand’s jewellery valued over USD 33 million, approximately INR 275 crore. Her majestic 188-carat jewellery set was a perfect match for her floor-length burgundy dress. At the red carpet event, Sana smashed the previous record for most valuable jewelry worn by a celebrity.

A 102.34-carat diamond necklace was one of the carefully chosen pieces of jewelry Sana wore. This collar is famous for having the clearest round brilliant diamond in the world. It wasn’t a surprise that it became the most important part of her already beautiful outfit. Her overall look was made even better by platinum chandelier earrings with more than 60 carats of emeralds and diamonds set in them. A beautiful diamond ring weighing about 20 carats finished off Sana’s OOTN.

Sana of TWICE Wore The Most Costly Jewelry Ever Seen On The Red Carpet Breaking The Previous Records

A lot of people have said nice things about TWICE’s Sana, but some online groups still think that her OOTN for Graff’s event was pretty average and didn’t serve.