Aly Goni Shares A Funny Meme On Priyanka-Nick’s Separation Rumors, Checkout!

On Monday evening, global superstar Priyanka Chopra stunned one and all with her move of dropping Jonas from her name on Instagram. Many started speculating that the power couple is heading for a split after three years of marriage. But soon, Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra rubbished all the rumors. Later, Priyanka put all speculation to coffin by making a flirty comment on Nick Jonas’ workout video.

Now, actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Aly Goni has shared a funny meme on this trending topic. Goni, who has a marvelous sense of humor couldn’t stop himself from posting a meme poking fun at the rumors surrounding Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ marriage. On the line of Priyanka’s comment on Nick’s post, one meme account shared a collage of her comment with a picture of Nagarjuna, from what seemed like his Telugu movie Don No. 1 informing his men to calm down, nothing has happened. The text on the meme can be read, “Relax bois.. Break up nahi hua hai (Relax boys, they haven’t broken up).”

Aly Goni took to his Instagram handle to share this meme. He simply shared it without adding any text or emojis with it. His fans are in splits after watching his story.

On Monday night, Nick Jonas had shared a video in which the singer treated his fans with a glimpse of his workout routine. In the picture, Nick also portrayed his physique. Priyanka couldn’t stop herself after viewing the photo. She took to the comments section and wrote, “Damn! I just died in your arms…” The same night, Madhu Chopra also shared her reaction to divorce rumours. Speaking with News18, Madhu said, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

Talking about the TV heartthrob Aly Goni, the actor was recently papped attending Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding.