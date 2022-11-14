Amid Divorce Rumours, Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Announce Reality Show Together, Fans Asks If It Was A Publicity Stunt

Amid rumours that they’re legally keeping apart, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have introduced that they’ll quickly seem collectively in a reality show on Urduflix, leaving many fanatics confused.

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, are set to seem collectively on a brand new reality show. At the same time as the truth itself isn’t always unexpected, the timing of the announcement has burdened many fanatics. There were rumours beyond the week that the two were headed for separation and divorce. Even as Sania and Shoaib have now not commented on it yet, enthusiasts are thinking if the reports were fake or if it become all a publicity stunt.

On Saturday night time, the OTT platform Urduflix announced on Instagram that Sania and Shoaib Malik will be seen collectively on the Mirza Malik display. Sharing a poster of the show presenting the famous person couple, the put up study, “The Mirza Malik show very soon best on Urduflix.” The poster confirmed Sania and Shoaib together with her hand on his shoulder status in the front of a wall. A window confirmed the Burj Khalifa inside the history. The couple is primarily based in Dubai currently.

Many fans felt the statement refuted the rumours that had unfold over the last few days, claiming that the couple become headed for a split. One fan wrote, “Bahut acha laga sun kar. Saath raho (Felt superb to see this. live collectively).” Every other wrote, “just forgive each other be with each different you each look collectively nice…can not see Shoaib with someone else..Sania is best for him.”

Others, but, have been greater harassed, thinking about neither Sania nor Shoaib shared the submission on their handles. One wrote, “were the separation rumours a publicity stunt for this? not like Sania to do that.” One fan commented, “perhaps the display became shot before their marriage problems. Will it nevertheless cross in advance? they have now not shared something on their socials.”

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 and shifted base to Dubai. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. A week ago, rumours in Pakistani media claimed the two had been finalising legalities for the termination of their marriage. Some rumours even linked Shoaib to the Pakistani version Ayesha Omar. The couple has maintained silence over the problem to this point.