Kajol Shares Unseen Childhood Picture With Tanishaa Mukerji On Children’s Day; Fans Say, ‘Priceless Moments’

Actor Kajol took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of actor-sister Tanishaa Mukerji on Children’s Day. She shared a throwback photo on the special day on Monday. They were all smiling. Fans reacted after seeing Kajol’s picture with Tanishaa. Children’s Day is celebrated across India on 14 November to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

In the picture, Kajol and her sister wore similar outfits. They are dressed in pink-white frocks. Kajol gave a mischievous look. Tanishaa had an innocent look on her face. They put short hairstyles in the picture. Kajol held her sister while posing for the camera. Her sister placed one hand on Kajol’s shoulder. They looked directly into the camera.

Kajol captioned it, “Happy Children’s Day to the kid in me…Stay mad, stay bad, stay you.. You are perfect just the way you are (two smiling face with heart eyes emojis).” Fans wrote, “Never seen before waala pic..You were cute and today also,” “Priceless moments,” “Bachpan se hi (From the childhood itself), naughty and lovely,” “Teeth is missing @kajol (laughing emojis)” “Mam Your smile was same as it is now,” “yes…you are perfect. Happy Children’s Day,” “Happy Children’s Day …stay as you are” etc.

Kajol is the daughter of Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee. Recently, she shared pictures of Bhai Duj and Durga Puja celebrations on Instagram featuring her mother and sister. After dating for many years, she married Ajay Devgn in 1999. They have two children. Their daughter is Nysa Devgan. Their son is Yug Devgan.