Ajay Devgn’s Reply On What Happened On The Day Of His Wedding Day With Kajol, His Answers Crack Up Tabu

Ajay Devgan, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta will grace The Kapil Sharma show to promote the movie Drishyam 2.

To promote their upcoming film Drishyam 3, actors Tabu, Ajay Devgan, Ishita Dutta, and Shriya Saran will seem on Season three of The Kapil Sharma show. Tabu, Ajay, and Kapil Sharma are seen having a blast inside the contemporary promo launched by means of the makers, with Ajay subtly teasing Kapil and delivering one-liners that the target audience observed to be truly hilarious.

And some hours ago, the makers of Sony tv uploaded a fun-crammed promo video on their IG feed. Inside the clip, we can spot Kapil and Ajay gambling a reminiscence sport together. Whilst Ajay Devgn requested Kapil what happened on December 12, he responded, “Subah hui thi, dopahar hui thi, fir raat thi.” Then the actor reminded him that he additionally got married on the same day. However, in the subsequent phase, Kapil is seen pulling Ajay’s leg as he requested what happened on February 24. And Ajay’s hilarious tackle marriages left Tabu in splits. He said:

“Mai satsang kar raha tha. Ek hi baat hai, shaadi ke baad har aadmi satsang hi karta hai.”

In advance, in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Ajay Devgn had spread out about his marriage together with his spouse, Kajol. Whilst he turned into asked why he selected to marry Kajol, the doting hubby had revealed that after they met for the primary time, they gelled simply properly. Then, adding that all of it happened with the go with the flow, Ajay had mentioned:

“I definitely don’t recognise..we met, we were going alongside very well. We began seeing each other without even featuring after which it became taken for granted that we are able to get married…Our thoughts are similar, our fashions seem to gel together. So, it simply went in a waft.” On the work front, Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s film, Drishyam 3 will release on November 18, 2022.