Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Takes His Shoes Off Before Meeting Fans Outside Jalsa!

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan loves to interact with his fans be it by greeting fans gathered outside his Mumbai home Jalsa or sometimes by replying on social media. The megastar loves to share his thoughts and feelings with his fans. He writes long notes on his blog for fans as well.

In his latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan talked about ‘Chatt pooja.’ He shared pictures of the ritual. He shared pictures from his Sunday meet-and-greet with his fans with some observations.

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan shared a few pictures of him meeting his fans in front of his home Jalsa. A picture showed Big B taking off his footwear before stepping out to meet his fans. He said he takes off his shoes whenever he goes to meet his fans as interacting with his well-wishers is a ‘devotion’ for him. “Shoes off when I go to meet the well wishers .. its a devotion for me ..,” wrote Big B, with folded hand emojis.

He wrote, “I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever.”

For those who don’t know, Big B has been greeting his fans every Sunday outside Jalsa for years. During the pandemic, Megastar had to call off meetings. Big B then resumed Sunday meet-and-greets from April this year. He said, “The Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate on the Sunday to be revived, albeit with given precautions.”