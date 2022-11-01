Tina Dutta Breaks Down After Hearing About Her Pet’s Ailment!

Tina Dutta, an avid pet lover who often shares glimpses of her pet dogs on social media, says that she is very close to her dogs. Being a pet parent, the actress never misses an opportunity to post adorable photos of her pets. Recently the actress is contesting in Salman Khan’s Big Boss 16 and shared with Abdu Rozik that she misses her pets. She broke down on hearing about her pet Rani’s ill health and wished for a speedy recovery.

Tina further added that having a pet at home brings positivity and uplifts your mood. They are considered good listeners and talking to them releases your stress. Tina also added that not every animal is camera-friendly but Rani and Bruno enjoy being photographed and what to say about their hugs, they are the best.

We have seen pets run, dance, and hug but jamming is something new. In a recent video Bruno, Tina’s furry pet was jamming beautifully with her. By the end of a taxing day, Tina rejuvenates herself by spending quality time with her dogs. Staying away from her family, Bruno and Rani have been Tina’s lifeline through thick and thin.

Tina Dutta, who is one of the popular actresses in Indian television rose to fame from the show Uttaran, essayed the role of Iccha and became a household name. Meanwhile, Tina who is hitting headlines for her brewing romance with Shaleen Bhanot in Big Boss 16 is keeping her viewers engrossed in the show.