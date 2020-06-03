Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan are #CoupleGoals and the couple has managed to win the hearts of their fans since years now. Today, on this very day, June 3, back in 1973, Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot with actress Jaya Bhaduri and the couple went on to be parents to kids Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. As the couple completes 47 years of marriage today, Amitabh Bachchan shared a sweet story of how he married wife Jaya Bachchan due to his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan Shares The Filmy Story Behind His Nuptials On 47th Marriage Anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared some pictures from his wedding ceremony with Jaya Bachchan. Sharing the pictures, the veteran actor wrote, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!”

As Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan celebrate their wedding anniversary today, the actor shared the sweet story behind their marriage.

Upon completing 47 years of marriage today on June 3, Big B revealed that he had decided that if his film Zanjeer would succeed, along with a few friends, he would go to London for the first time. The actor then shared that when his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan asked him who he was travelling to London with, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that he told him who he was going with. Later, Big B shared that it was his father who then said that he must marry the one who he is going to London with before he goes, or else asked him to drop his plans.

Meanwhile, knowing the person Amitabh Bachchan is, the actor mentioned how he obeyed his father and went on to tie the knot with Jaya Bachchan on June 3, 1973. In the pictures shared by Big B, actress Jaya Bachchan looks beautiful dressed as a bride, while the actor looks like a handsome groom.