Actor Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday tied the knot with her longtime beau Ivor McCray in Mumbai on Thursday. A video has gone viral where Ananya can be seen dancing to the song Saat Samundar Paar along with her father Chunky and her cousin Ahaan.

Ananya Panday’s Dance With Her Father And Cousin

The video was shared by singer Kanika Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. Ananya was in a powdered blue saree with white embroidery and a sleeveless blouse and in the video, she was seen with her cousin, Ahaan grooving to Saat Samundar Paar and later she was joined by her actor father Chunky Panday.

Chunky was in a parrot green blazer that he paired with white pants. While Ahaan opted for a black suit. The clip of their dance has gone viral on social media and netizens are raving their dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya Panday FC😍😍😍😍 (@ananyaslayss)

Alanna Panday’s Wedding

For the wedding, Alanna wore a beautiful ivory lehenga and Ivor opted for a sherwani of the same colour. Alanna and Ivor were all smiles as they took the pheras. In another clip, they were seen sitting next to each other holding hands. The wedding venue was decorated with white flowers. Ananya shared the clips on her social media.

Ananya Panday’s Work Front

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cyber crime-thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is directed by Arjun Varain. Ananya also has Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ananya Panday’s Personal Life

Reportedly, Ananya is dating Aditya Roy Kapur. Both are often spotted together and recently they also walked the ramp together at Lakme Fashion Week.