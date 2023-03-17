Ex-actress Sana Khan is expecting her first baby with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. She confirmed it during an interview. In the interview, she also expressed her happiness how it feels to embrace motherhood. Read on to know.

Sana Khan Confirms Pregnancy

During the interview, the Bigg Boss fame ex-actress revealed that she is due around June end. When asked about her feelings of becoming a mother, she said it feels nice and is looking forward to it. Sana called it a different journey altogether.

She also called it an emotional phase as she has been facing many ups and downs and called it a beautiful journey. Elated Sana is eagerly waiting to have her baby in her arms.

The Jai Ho actress also clarified that she is not expecting twins. “I think slowly and steadily,” she added.

In early February this year, Sana Khan offered Umrah with her husband and shared a post where he hinted about her pregnancy. The caption read, “Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all. May Allah make it easy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Sana Khan’s Wedding

In 2020, she took everyone by surprise as she tied the knot with Surat-based businessman Maulana Anas Saiyad on November 20 in an intimate ceremony.

Sana Khan’s Retirement From Showbiz

Sana Khan retired from the film industry after marrying her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad, in 2020. She said that she took the decision to “serve humanity” and follow the orders of the creator.

Recently, Sana revealed that she rejected a lucrative offer from the stunt based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sana didn’t want to fall to any temptation as she has been committed to a religious path.