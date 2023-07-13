Sharad Malhotra Reacts To Kissing Akanksha Puri Twice On Screen, ‘She Gets Into…’

TV stars Sharad Malhotra and Akanksha Puri have come up with a romantic music video titled ‘Baarishon’. In the recently released album, the two are setting the screens on fire with their hot chemistry. To add to their romance on reel, Sharad and Akanksha have also given two kissing scenes. In a latest press conference, Sharad talked about the song and told about the kissing Akanksha.

Reacting to his on-screen lip lock with Akanksha, Sharad said, “Whatever I have experienced in front of camera is that Akanksha gets completely involved in the character. We kissed on screen twice and she was in full character both times.”

Apart from this, Sharad also commented on Akanksha’s Bigg Boss journey. He said, “Whatever I saw, I felt that despite having a short journey on the controversial show was short, it was very interesting. She went there, enjoyed a lot and came. It was a learning experience for her.”

Let us tell you that Akanksha Puri grabbed headlines due to her kiss controversy with co-contestant Jad Hadid. The actress didn’t think twice before locking lips with the Dubai-based model. Host Salman Khan was very angry about this matter. On ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, he eliminated Akanksha from the house. With the extension of two weeks, now the makers are thinking to bring the actress back as a wild card.

Workwise, Akanksha Puri’s music album ‘Baarishon’ with Sharad Malhotra is getting liked from the audiences. Udit Narayan and Payal Dev have given their voice for the romantic song while Rashmi Virag has penned its lyrics.