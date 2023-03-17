Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Seth To Welcome Their First Child, Baby Bump Captured By Paps: Checkout!

The good news is coming about Drishyam 2Fame Actress Ishita Duta, who has taken a special place in people’s hearts with her performance. The actress is reported to be pregnant. Recently, the paparazzi shared a video showing Ishita’s belly fat. The video of the actress is taken from the airport, where she was filmed on camera.

Paparazzi Captures Ishita Dutta’s Baby Bump

After the release of the video, fans began to congratulate the actress. One netizen commented, “Congratulations to new mom.” Another netizen said, “Wow, that’s so cute. Many people congratulate the actress in the comments section showering so much love on her.Let us tell you, Ishita dutta’s husband, Vatsal Seth, is also an actor. He has appeared in many television shows and films. He made his Bollywood debut in Abbas Mustan Tarzan’s Wonder Machine. They got married in 2017.

Watch video;

Vastal seth And Ishita Dutta’s work front

This is not the first time her pregnancy news came out. Two years ago, there was such a claim in the media. However, the actress later appeared and denied the rumors. At work front, Ishita was last seen in Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn. she played the character of Ajay devgan’s daughter in the film.The film was a huge success at the box office. The film was considered a box office hit thanks to the armor collection.

So If we observe, Vatsal seth who also plays character of Ajay devgn’s Son in the film Tarzen got married to Ishita Dutta Who was onscreen daughter in Drishyam 2. At the time of their marriage People made so much memes on this topic.