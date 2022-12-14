Anil And Sunita Kapoor Are ‘Wedding Ready’, Daughter Rhea Kapoor Reacts; News Inside!

Both Sunita and Anil Kapoor continue to be effusive about each other on their social media posts. The popular star has shared multiple pictures in which both of them are looking royal and regal in their wedding attires. While Anil Kapoor is dressed in a white kurta with a large multicolored motif, his wife, Sunita Kapoor looks elegant and stunning in a peach-colored attire. Anil Kapoor captions his image as “Wedding Ready!” tagging his wife, Sunita.

While the couple posted their pictures on social media, their daughter, Rhea Kapoor reacted to it, ” The best.” His husband who is a filmmaker, Karan Boolani posted heart emojis in the comments section. A few weeks ago, Sunita Kapoor posted a picture along with her husband and wrote, “Memory is a way of holding on to the things you love, the things you are, the things you never want to lose.” Their daughter replied to the post as, “So chic..miss you both. Hope you had a fabulous time.”

The couple celebrated their anniversary by posting a flashback picture on their official Instagram accounts. In the caption, Sunita Kapoor wrote, “Happy Anniversary, husband. You are my best friend, my human diary, and my other half. Here is to us, to our love, to our hearts, and to our dreams. And to many more adventures.” At the same time, Anil Kapoor also did not miss any chance to wish her wife back on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. The actor wished everyone a life full of love like theirs. He found himself to be one of the lucky charmers who has got a wife like Sunita. As readers, one can conjecture from Anil Kapoor’s caption that he was away from his wife for the first time in 48 years on their wedding anniversary. He counted the days, minutes, and seconds until they reunited at their favorite destination.