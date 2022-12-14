Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain CelebrateTheir First Wedding Anniversary In Budapest, See Photos

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who has made her acting debut from TV to Bollywood, is finally enjoying her lovely moment with husband Vicky Jain just before the first anniversary of her marriage. Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain on 14 December 2021 in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai and pictures from their wedding festivities are still trending on the internet. Now Ankita keeps sharing pictures of her married life with her in-laws.

On 13 December 2022, Ankita shared pictures of her honeymoon on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, we can see Ankita looking drop dead gorgeous in a white coat, which she styled with retro sunglasses. We can see a grand palace in the background. In the next photo, we can see Ankita posing with her husband Vicky, twinning in matching white outfits.

After her grand wedding, Ankita was looking forward to living in her in-laws house, which she has built with her husband Vicky. However, the actress had waited for six months to move into her house as it was under construction. Ankita oftenly hosts an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram handle. once a user asked her to give him a home tour. On this, Ankita shared a photo of her living room. Their white themed living room is simply adorable.

In June 2022, Ankita Lokhande shared a still from her new home with her husband Vicky. In the photo, the actress was dressed in a traditional pink saree and Vicky was seen in a mint blue mirror-work kurta. He held Ankita’s pallu and they posed for the picture with the front gate of their lavish house in the background.

On the work front, Ankita was last seen in the reality show ‘Smart Jodi’. Ankita lokhande and Vicky jain won thr show and got the trophy of smart jodi as well.