Dilbar Girl Nora Fatehi Lives A Luxurious Life After Much Struggle; Owner Of Worth Crores; Check Out!

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is in limelight these days in connection with the Rs 200 crore fraud case related to gangster Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nora has filed a defamation case against co-accused Jacqueline Fernandez in the same case.

Hanging in the case of cheating Nora is very famous for her dance, not acting. She lives a luxurious life. Originally from Canada, Nora has earned a lot of fame in B’Town. Let’s take a look at the luxurious life of the actress.

Nora Fatehi has earned a lot of name for herself by making her debut with shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Nora has a luxurious house in Mumbai. It costs around Rs 10 crore. At the same time, the interior of this house has been designed by Peter Marino. Apart from Nora’s house, her vanity van is special too. According to media reports, the cost of this luxury vanity van is around Rs 5 crore.

Nora Fatehi is fond of handbags. The actress is spotted with expensive handbags. She has been seen several times with handbags of a brand priced at Rs 7 lakhs as well as bags priced at Rs 5 lakhs. She lives a luxurious life. She does not lack anything. But there was a time when she had to face a lot of problems.

When Nora Fatehi came to India, she faced many problems. The actress herself told during the interview that she had come to India from Canada with just Rs 5,000. After that, she worked hard, due to which she has been able to achieve this position. Let us tell you that Nora is the owner of property worth about Rs 30 crore in today’s time.