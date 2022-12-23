Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff To Reunite In THIS Upcoming Film; Work Is Underway

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have done more than a dozen films together, and most of them have proved to be cult classics over the years, from “Parinda” to “Karma.” This pairing of Anil and Jackie is just as legendary as it gets. Which is why it is quite exciting news that, as per some reports, both actors will be seen sharing screen space once again.

According to the latest information, both actors are reportedly all set to team up for a new upcoming project that’s gonna be titled “Chor Police.” The information states: “It is a comic caper in which Anil Kapoor plays the character from the family of thieves, aka Chor, and Jackie Shroff plays the character from a family of cops, aka Police. The chemistry of both actors is very dynamic in the film, and both have opposite traits in their characters. Both Anil and Jackie feel that this is a script that actually guarantees their reunion.”

The information further stated: “It is written by Anees Bazmee and Pattu Parekh. It is an out-and-out comedy revolving around the families of cops and thieves. Talks are on with Ravi Jadhav coming on board as director. The film is currently in its initial stages, but everything should be in place by early next year. While the script is locked, the logistics for the director and actors have been worked on.” Apart from Anil and Jackie, the team is on the lookout for a young pair of actors to play the male and female leads in the film.

Currently, Anil Kapoor is shooting for “Fighter” alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Jackie Shroff is also all set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after “Devdas.” As per some reports, he will also be seen in the film “Heeramandi.” However, no official announcement has been made on this yet.