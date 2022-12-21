A Saint Of Ayodhya Threatened Shah Rukh Khan; Said – “If He Gets Anywhere, I Will Burn It Alive”

The ongoing controversy over Shahrukh Khan’s upcoming film “Pathaan” is not going away. Recently, a petition was filed in the NHRC demanding the removal of the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the film. At the same time, the saint of Ayodhya has now given a controversial statement. Opposing the film, Saint Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya has even gone to the extent of skinning Shah Rukh Khan.

The saint threatened

Saint Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya of Ayodhya protested against “Pathaan” and said that the saffron colour has been insulted in the film. In order to hurt the sentiments of Hindus and earn money, people have made this a business under a well-thought-out strategy. This is film jihad, and it is done by preparing a strategy. That’s why today we burned Shahrukh Khan’s poster, and I am looking forward to the day when Shahrukh Khan is found, I will burn that jihadi alive.

Along with this, Saint Paramhans has given a very controversial statement while threatening. He said that my people are looking for Shahrukh Khan in Mumbai. The day I find him, I will skin him and burn him. If someone finds him before us and some Sanatani burn him alive, I will help his family financially. Not only this, I have marked all three Khans. First Shah Rukh Khan, then Aamir Khan, and then Salman Khan, I have decided the death sentence for all of them.

Saint challenges Shah Rukh

The saint further said, “If any Hindu follower burns him before us, I will fight his case myself, and I will help his family financially. So, know this thing, if anyone insults Sanatan, there will definitely be retaliation.” Shah Rukh Khan’s religion is Islam, but till date he has neither made any web series nor any film on his religion. I challenge him to make a film on Halala, on triple talaq, or on the biography of Prophet Mohammad. After that, I don’t know how many pieces of him will be there within five minutes; no one will be able to count. They only know that Hinduism is humanitarian, so make fun of this religion and earn money through the film.

The saint continued and said, “Whoever makes fun of Sanatan’s faith and insults it, it will be retaliated against. We will also start killing these Jihadi demons now.” It will start with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. Let us tell you that, before this, the Hindu Mahasabha had also objected to Deepika’s saffron bikini shown in a song. Whereas, RTI activist Danish Khan called that the “Chishti” colour of Muslims.