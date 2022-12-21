Style Check: Tamannaah Bhatia Slays Denim-On-Denim Trend In Cropped Jacket, Skinny Pants!

Tamannaah Bhatia has had an amazing year, putting on fantastic performances and making jaw-dropping fashion statements.

She experiments with her appearance a lot and has an impeccable sense of style.Tamannaah always appears to be well attired, whether for a picture session, a social outing, or any other professional endeavor.

Tamannaah, who has a significant pan-Asian fan base, has been on the radar of fashion insiders, and she made her red-carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, serving ensembles that played up to the festival’s tradition of stunning red-carpet apparel.

Tamannaah Bhatia tops our list for fashion with her enormously diverse picks, while also dominating the sphere of cinematic art. The actress is once again electrifying the internet with her daring fashion choices.

Her exceptional selections, which vary from eye-catching, dramatic gowns to sleek pantsuits, are sheer eye candy. The actress was spotted at the round table conference sporting denim jeans and a jacket.

Once again, the actress drew attention with her stylish ensemble of blue jeans and jacket, which must be recognized.

In the Mugler pants, Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning with a price tag of Rs 42,949.

She chose her dress from Mugler’s racks. Mugler’s jacket is constructed of light-blue denim with black jersey at the hem and placket.

It boasts a slim, cropped cut with dramatic shoulders and a leather logo patch on the back. She wore it with Mugler pants that had panels of elastic black fabric winding around the legs.

The attractive shape fits high on the hips and is completed with double-stitched seams. Her attire costs Rs.1,17,660.

The actress chose Versace’s platform shoes, which cost a whopping Rs. 1,10,804/-. Her nude eye makeup, nicely parted eyelashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, reddened cheeks, and a nude lip complemented her outfit.

This appearance is undoubtedly in our archives. Stylist Ami Patel created this classic denim on denim style. While she put together a good outfit, her flawless hair and makeup stole the stage. Her appearance was finished by black high-heels and a side-swept hairstyle.

Tamannaah’s style appeals to us since we admire the way she combined the denim-on-denim trend. The denim jacket made it appear more relaxed and fashionable.

On Professional Front: Tamannaah recently appeared in Gurthunda Seethakalam, a Telugu-language romantic drama film that is a replica of the film Love Mocktail.

Bhola Shankar, in which she co-stars with Keerthy Suresh and Chiranjeevi, as well as the Hindi Films Bole Chudiyan, Bandra, and Jee Karda. Bhatia has more interesting releases in 2023 for her fans, including Netflix’s Lust Stories.