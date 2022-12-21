Shah Rukh Khan Gifts His Daughter Suhana Khan An Acting Journal; Leaves Her The Cutest Comment!

Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is practicing her skills at home. After wrapping up the shoot of her debut film The Archies, Suhana spent her Tuesday uniquely.

She took some inspiration from a special journey written by her father. She posted a glimpse of the journey on Instagram as well as a page from 2014. It seems that Suhana has been preparing for the film for a long time and her dad Shah Rukh Khan has become her best coach.

In the picture, Suhana Khan has her hands on the journal which comes with a brown hardcover. It is decorated with floral designs. The first page of the diary read, “This journal belongs to Suhana Khan, by Papa.” There was a title of a blank page from the journal. It read, “On acting.”

Suhana captioned it, “Tuesday Inspiration.” She added a red heart emoji too. Shah Rukh Khan left a sweet reply. He wrote, “Everything I don’t know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one.”

On the other hand, Suhana has a great fan following on social media. She has restricted comments on her posts. Apart from Shah Rukh, some of his close people including Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis for her. Shweta Bachchan called the pictures “incredible.” Her son Agastya Nanda is co-starring with Suhana in The Archies. On Monday, the team completed its shoot. Zoya Akhtar posted a clapboard with the film’s last shot.