Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Mom Teji Bachchan’s Last Moments On Her Death Anniversary; Shares Heartfelt Story!

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan remembered his mother Teji Bachchan on her death anniversary on Wednesday. In contrast to his late-night writing, the actor took to his blog in the morning to talk in detail about his mother’s last moments.

He said that doctors tried to revive her at the hospital. He said he was the one who prevented them from “pumping her delicate frame” to revive her and letting her go.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt story. He said that she slipped away as elegantly and quietly as was her temperament this morning as he watched the doctors struggle to revive her delicate heart, time and again. Doctors were pumping her delicate frame in vigorous pushes to get her to live again.

He said that they stood holding hands. They were with all of their near and dear ones. The nieces and the children were in tears. After that he spoke up. He told the doctors, “leave it doc .. leave her .. she wishes to go .. stop .. do not make any more efforts .. each effort was painful for her system and painful for us to stand there and witness .. each time that ‘straight line’ would appear .. and then shift to the graphic responses of the physical pumping.”

After that, the doctors informed them that his mother has left the world. She has gone to a ‘better place.’ Lastly, he added that he placed his gentle hand on her forehead. He emotionally said that a million memories flashed by in the silence of the room in the hospital.

He said that her body was brought to their home Prateeksha. He spent the night with her before her cremation the next day. Her ashes were taken to the shrine she believed in.