‘Chhoti Mallika’: Netizens Make Fun of Suhana Khan, Others Amid Archies’ Wrap-up Party!

Many of the star kids of the film industry are now about to open their chapters in Bollywood. These star children include Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, all of whom will star in the upcoming Netflix film The Archies.

After the shooting of this film directed by Zoya Akhtar, there was a party to mark the wrap-up of the film. The party showcased the film crew and movie stars in beautiful style. Many pictures of Suhana and Khushi have been revealed.

The video of Suhana Khan arriving at the wrap-up ceremony for her film ‘The Archies’ is making headlines today. Suhana was wearing a red outfit and looked adorable but a bit edgy. Suhana stepped out of the same car as Khushi Kapoor to join the party. Apart from Khushi and Suhana, Yuvraj Menda was present.

Now people are commenting on this video in different ways. Most people spell Yuvraj as Chhota Karan Johar. At the same time, little Malaika are being writing about Suhana. Some users wrote about Khushi that she looks like Deepika Padukone. She may soon become the next Deepika Padukone.

Netflix has also shared some photos from the final party that show the whole team together. This photo shows the team cutting the cake. “Get your milkshakes and say Archies because filming is over and we can’t wait to see the gang on screen,” Netflix wrote in the caption.The film is slated for release in 2023.

In addition, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda were cast in the lead roles. Archie plays Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Agastya as Archie Andrews, Khushi as Betty Cooper and Vedang Raina as Jagged Jones.