As the lockdown has been facilitated by the Government, makers of Television shows have gotten consent to shoot new scenes in non-regulation zones. So the shooting of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has likewise started. We had imparted to you photos of its lead Parth Samthaan getting dressed on the sets to assume his job. Parth plays the lead role of Anurag Basu in the show with Erica Fernandes being Prerna. Be that as it may, an ongoing video of Parth will leave you stunned.

We have discovered a video of him threatening media work force. Indeed, Parth got discovered creation utilization of cuss words coordinated to a shutterbug who arrived at the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 sets to get a short meeting of him. In the video, we can see Parth strolling from his vehicle to the studio with a couple of packs in his grasp. He is wearing a sando and shorts with a top on. When he sees the camera, he moves the cameraman to transfer the recording anyplace and utilizes cuss words.

In the mean time, among the various individuals from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth was the first to get back on the sets and begin recording. He seemed energized enough as he shared a couple of pictures from the sets on his Instagram profile. He imparted these photos to the subtitle, “Back to Shoot following 3 months. Back to regularity ! #unlockindia.”