Ankita Lokhande’s Chappal Episode: Vicky Jain’s Mother Expresses Outrage On Bigg Boss 17

After the chappal episode in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande has infuriated Vicky Jain’s mother for kicking her husband and throwing slippers at him inside the Bigg Boss house.

Expressing dissatisfaction with Ankita Lokhande’s conduct toward her husband Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita’s mother-in-law appears as a guest in a new promo. She engages in a conversation with Ankita and Vicky, addressing their frequent daily conflicts since joining the show.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Break Down as Mothers Address Bigg Boss 17 Conflicts

In the promo, Ankita and Vicky become emotional upon seeing their mothers. As Vicky breaks into sobs, his mother advises him to calm down and not cry. Expressing his struggle inside the house, Vicky mentions that no one understands him. Ankita tries to wipe away his tears with her dress.

Vicky’s mother then reveals how they never fought at home but have been in constant conflict since entering the show. She points out, “You never fought at home. Now, Ankita is kicking him, throwing slippers at him.”

Ankita Lokhande Faces Criticism as Vicky Jain’s Mother Confronts Issues on Bigg Boss 17

Ankita assures her mother-in-law, saying, “I am here; I will take care of him.” However, her mother-in-law retorts, “No, you are not taking care of him.”

Fans eagerly anticipate the developments in Saturday’s episode. A Twitter user commented, “Sasuma doing sasuma things as usual.” Another person stated, “Stop blaming Ankita for everything; this is too much.” One fan defended Ankita, highlighting the need to consider the son’s behavior and treatment of his wife before passing judgment.

In a separate promo, the moms offer advice to Vicky and Ankita on how to spend more time together and move past their conflicts. Ever since the beginning of the new season, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have engaged in arguments and fights over various issues within the Bigg Boss house. Ankita has vocalized feelings of being used by Vicky and feeling abandoned in the house.