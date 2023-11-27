Selena Gomez’s Stunning New Look Divides Netizens; Some Call Her ‘Unrecognisable’ While Others Call Her…

Selena Gomez’s recent selfie has gone viral and has prompted mixed response from the netizens. Some called her ‘unrecognizable’ while others commented sweetly, saying, ‘She is very beautiful.’

Selena Gomez’s new selfie stuns the internet: Netizens go crazy!

An X account, Pop Base, recently took to the social medium and posted a selfie of Selena Gomez. In the picture, Selena is looking gorgeous in a navy blue top layered with a black blazer. She left her hair open that unabashedly showed the blonde highlights. Selena shared it on her Instagram Stories.

The selfie has created an uproar. Netizens began popping with various kinds of comments including ‘I would not have known that was Selena Gomez’ and ‘Her face changed shape again’.

Apparently, Selena’s selfie has reached 12+ million people on X.

The Disney star is the owner of Rare Beauty cosmetic brand. In the picture, she is sporting the brand, promoting it to her fans and followers.

Netizens’ mixed response to Selena Gomez’s new selfie

Netizens went into a frenzy of reactions and responses from all over. Here are some of them:

‘I would not have known that was Selena Gomez.’

‘Is this photoshopped?’

‘Her face changed shape again.’

‘Almost unrecognizable.’

While some criticized boldly, others defended her new look with sweet candid comments.

‘So every time she loses weight everyone is going to say that she has surgery and has a ‘new face’ even when we all know she has lupus?’

The praise and adulation goes on pouring one after another.

‘She is really a rare beauty. Look at that face.’

‘She remains stunningly beautiful.’

‘How is she always beautiful.’

‘She is very beautiful, I love this look for her, she doesn’t seem to age at all.’

‘Every time ya’ll see new pictures it’s all picking apart how different she looks. How many times she needs to tell ya’ll she is on various medication for her lupus/transplant. Every time her swelling starts to go down and her face starts to go back you ask dumb questions.’

Selena Gomez on body shaming, weight gain and dealing with lupus

The 30-years old actress has always been honest about her medical condition lupus. She was body shamed earlier this year when she posted pictures in a swimsuit in which she appears bulkier than usual. The internet, that always idolizes Perfection, didn’t go easy on her. At the end, the pop star defended herself.

‘When I’m taking it (medication), I tend to hold water weight, and that happens very normally. When I’m off it, I tend to kind of lose weight.’

Selena advocates originality and being comfortable in your own skin. On Dear…, the documentary series on Apple+, she is recorded saying, ‘My weight would constantly fluctuate because I’d be on a certain medication. And obviously, people just ran with it. I was shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus.’

She also revealed that she was highly affected by the massive trolling because of her weight gain.

‘I lied. I would go online and post a picture of myself and say (negative comments) don’t matter. I’m not accepting what you’re saying.’

What is Lupus?

Lupus is an auto-immune disease meaning that the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs, resulting in inflammation. It affects many body parts like joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs. No two lupus are same.

There is no cure for lupus, but there are treatments to lessen the impact.