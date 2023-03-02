Anonymous Caller Threats To Blast Amitabh Bachchan And Dharmendra’s House At Mumbai!

The Nagpur police received a call from an unidentified individual who threatened to blow up the homes of Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Amani and Dharmendra. The Nagpur Police immediately notified the Mumbai Police of receiving the call.

Bomb Scare for Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh bachchan and Dharmedra

The caller also said that there would be an explosion at Mukesh Ambani’s bungalow in Antilia. The caller also said that there will also be an explosion at the home of Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood actor Dharmendra. The caller also claimed that 25 Terorists had arrived in Mumbai’s Dadar district to carry out a terrorist attack in India’s commercial capital. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the case to catch the caller. It is unknown if this was a scam call.

Govt. Provided Z+security

According to media reports, an unidentified person not only told the police about the bomb, but also that 25 terrorists had arrived in Dadar to carry out a terrorist attack in Mumbai. Also they also have many kinds of scary weapons. However, there is no official confirmation yet, but the Mumbai police are very seriously investigating the case.At the same time, the security of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family also stepped up after the man’s call. As in India, the Ambani family abroad enjoys category Z+ security and special attention is paid to security.

Mumbai Police Are actively investigating

