Why Was Anil Kapoor Nervous While Working With Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar In Judaai? Read Here To Find Out!

Anil Kapoor is counted among the veteran actors of Hindi cinema. The actor is one of those actors who have worked with almost all the top actresses of their era on the big screen and given many memorable movies. Let us tell you that Anil was very active during the nineties and was doing films of different genres. This thing is still on.

Anil Kapoor has acted in films ranging from action, comedy to family drama. One such film he did was called Judaai. Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar were seen playing the lead roles along with Anil in this film. The film was released on the big screen on 28 February 1997 and today the film has completed 26 years. On completion of 26 years of the film, Anil Kapoor shared two pictures of the film on Instagram story and explained why he was nervous about working with Sridevi and Urmila.

Anil wrote on Instagram Story – “It was not easy for me to decide to work in separation at that time, but I am glad that I chose it. I was paired with two very beautiful women Shri and Urmila and I still Remember how nervous I was while dancing with Shriji and Urmila. Both are amazing dancers.”

For your information, let us tell you that Judaai was directed by Raj Kanwar. It was the Hindi remake of the 1994 Telugu film Shubhaglanam, which featured Jagapathi Babu, Aamni and Roja in the lead roles. Judaai film was produced by Anil Kapoor’s brother Boney Kapoor. The narration of the film was voiced by Amitabh Bachchan. The film was successful at the box office at that time. Whereas Sridevi died on 24 February in 2018.