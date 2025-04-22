Anurag Kashyap Apologises To Brahmin Community After Backlash Over Phule Row, Says He’ll Work On His Anger

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has issued a public apology to the Brahmin community after his recent social media remark in the context of his upcoming film Phule, which sparked severe backlash. The controversy even led to threats being made against his daughter. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the director posted a lengthy note in Hindi, admitting fault and expressing regret over his choice of words.

Anurag Kashyap’s Apology

In his note, Kashyap wrote,

“In anger, I lost my restraint while responding to someone and ended up speaking ill of the entire Brahmin community — a community that has always been a part of my life, continues to be, and contributes significantly to it. Today, many from that community are hurt by my words, as are my family members and intellectuals I deeply respect.

I derailed my own point by saying something so inappropriate. I sincerely apologise to the community I didn’t intend to target but ended up insulting in a moment of rage.

I apologise to my colleagues, my family, and the community for my language and tone. I promise to work on controlling my anger and using the right words when speaking on important issues.

I hope you will forgive me.”

What Was the Controversy?

An FIR was filed against Kashyap at Bajaj Nagar Police Station in Jaipur following a complaint by resident Anil Chaturvedi. According to Sub-Inspector Ram Kripal, the complaint alleged that Kashyap used offensive language against Brahmins in a social media post while responding to a user.

The controversy is tied to Kashyap’s upcoming film Phule, based on the lives of social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. The movie became a flashpoint for caste-related debates, and while defending the film online, Kashyap’s comment offended many, leading to online trolling and legal action.

Amid mounting criticism, Kashyap issued a fresh apology on Saturday and reiterated his remorse through the detailed post.