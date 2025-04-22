Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Hyderabad Real Estate Scam Probe

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe linked to Hyderabad-based real estate companies, according to a PTI report. The 49-year-old actor has been asked to appear before the central agency’s Hyderabad office on April 28.

The summons comes days after the ED conducted raids at several locations across Hyderabad as part of its investigation into real estate firms Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers.

Mahesh Babu was the brand ambassador for a project named Green Meadows, developed by Sai Surya Developers, whose owner, Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, is facing police investigation for alleged non-delivery of promised plots. The probe is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and centres around the failure to deliver real estate projects on time.

Sources told PTI that Mahesh Babu is not currently listed as an accused in the case. He is likely being summoned to clarify details about transactions related to his endorsement of the project. As per reports, the actor received ₹5.9 crore in endorsement fees from the companies — a mix of cheque and cash payments — which the ED is now scrutinising.

What is the case about?

The case originates from a complaint filed by Telangana Police against Satish Chandra Gupta, owner of Sai Surya Developers, and Narendra Surana of Bhagyanagar Properties. They’ve been accused of duping investors by accepting money for plots under unauthorised layouts, selling the same plots to multiple buyers, and failing to execute sale agreements.

According to the ED, these fraudulent practices generated large sums of money, which were then laundered. The agency stated, “By cheating the general public with predetermined and dishonest intention, they generated proceeds of crime which were diverted and laundered for wrongful gain.”