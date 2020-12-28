Share

2020 seems to be a really bad year as the bad news are not stopping. So many stars lost their lives and many others lost their loved ones. and here’s another loss to the fateful year. Our beloved singer AR Rahman lost his mother Kareema Begum due to ill health today. Kareema Begum was the wife of famous music composer RK Sekhar who passed away in 1976 and is survived by her daughters AR Reihana, Ishrath Qadri, Fathima Shekhar apart from Rahman. Her children have credited her for bringing them up as a single mother and instrumental in helping them to achieve in the field of music.

AR Rahman was extremely close to his mother and used to often take her for most of his gigs and shrine visits. In one of his interviews with CT, the singer had revealed how it was his mother who first thought of his career in the music industry. “She has music instincts. Spiritually, she is much higher than me in the way she thinks and takes decisions. For instance, her decision of making me take up music. She made me leave school in Class XI and take up music. It was her conviction that music is the line for me,” told AR Rahman.

As soon as AR Rahman confirmed the news, a lot of celebrities and fans poured in their condolences. “My Heartfelt condolence to you and your family sir.. My prayers for her soul to rest in peace,” wrote South director Cheran, while a fan tweeted, “Dear AR sir, your mother was witness to your growth and success as a world renowned music composer. Very sad to know that she is no more. May God give you and your family strength to overcome this loss. May her soul rest in peace ! We share your grief.”

