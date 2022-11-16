Aryan Khan Rejected Karan Johar’s Offer For A Mega-launch As A Hero- Deets Inside

Not once, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has over and over rejected family companion Karan Johar’s offer to cast him as a hero.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s elder child Aryan Khan is one of the foremost popular star kids in the Bollywood film industry. With 2.3M followers on Instagram, he is now a social media star indeed sometime recently he ventured into Bollywood. Presently that numerous star kids have made their attack on the film industry, and fans have been enthusiastically holding up for Aryan Khan’s Bollywood make a big appearance.

A source revealed, “It started as a very serious offer. When Karan offered to launch Aryan, and Aryan said no, Karan thought, ‘Bachcha hai, Ghar ki baat hai, aa jayega line pe (he’s a kid, it’s a family matter, he’ll come around).’ But then Aryan kept saying no again and again.” It was as it were afterwards that Aryan’s family realized that Shah Rukh Khan’s child was not curious about acting.

The source also added, “Now Karan Johar has stopped suggesting it even as a joke. Aryan wants to become a filmmaker. Despite his looks, he is not interested in acting. Not only Karan Johar, but even Zoya Akhtar offered to play him in her adaptation of the Archies comic books.”

On the other hand, his sister Suhana Khan will make her acting make a big appearance with the Netflix film The Archies. Recently, Aryan celebrated his 25th birthday with his friends and family of which pictures got viral.