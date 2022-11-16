Parents Karan Singh Grover And Bipasha Basu Are Ecstatic That Their Daughter Has Come Home!

Now that their daughter (Devi) has come home, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are ecstatic!

In August, it was revealed that Bipasha and Karan were expecting their first child together. Since then, Bipasha has published the cutest photographs and videos chronicling her pregnancy on Instagram, which have gone viral.

The Arrival

On Saturday, Bipasha and Karan gave birth to their daughter. The formal announcement was made through the following Instagram post:

This post announced the birth of Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu’s daughter.

On Tuesday, Bipasha and Karan brought Devi home. Outside their home in Mumbai, the overjoyed couple posed for photographs with their daughter. Numerous admirers of the couple took pictures of the new parents and their daughter, Devi. Look at the video:

You just can't miss that smile on his face!!!! 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 Happiness is all it says ❤❤❤❤😍😍😍😍@Iamksgofficial @bipsluvurself returning back home 🏠 with baby #Devi little monkey princess 👸 #KaranSinghGrover #BipashaBasu pic.twitter.com/yD6O3Bxc1y — KaranSGrover Fanclub (@TrueKSG_FC) November 15, 2022

Their Story

During the production of the 2015 film “Alone,” Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover. Following Bengali customs, the wedding took place in April 2016. They then held a party for their friends and acquaintances, attended by several well-known Bollywood actors. Both of them were featured in the internet series “Dangerous.”

Bipasha Basu

Before entering the film industry, the actress began her career as a supermodel. She was also the presenter of the show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. She debuted in Bollywood with the 2001 film Ajnabee.

In addition to Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, and Raaz, Bipasha Basu has appeared in the films Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, and many others. The majority of people are familiar with her because of her roles in these movies.