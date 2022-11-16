Malaika Arora To Host Ex-husband Arbaaz Khan On Her New Show; Ex-couple To Appear For The First Time After Divorce

In a huge wonder for the viewers, ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are set to return together for the first time after their divorce. Arbaaz will be making a look at Malaika’s upcoming digital display moving In With Malaika.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted approaches after 19 years of day-to-day togetherness. The duo has maintained a cordial relationship with each different after getting divorced in 2017. And now, in a primary, Malaika and Arbaaz are all set to return together for the diva’s upcoming digital show, Moving In With Malaika.

Zoom tv digital has exclusively learned that Arbaaz might be visible as a movie star guest on moving In With Malaika. The coming together of the ex-couple for the first time after their divorce will snatch a variety of eyeballs. The two might be seen discussing a group of subjects on the display.

Besides Arbaaz, Moving In With Malaika will see a host of different celebrities together with Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nora Fatehi. The viewers of the display may also be handled every day by a dance-off between Malaika and Nora. Together with her maiden net display, Malaika can be giving a glimpse of her existence in everyday life.

Unlike a number of the other movie star couples, who chose to get separated from one another, both Malaika and Arbaaz had been quite open about their friendly members of the family with every difference, even after divorce. At the same time as they may have separated as a pair, they are still the dad and mom of their son, Arhaan. In an interview, Arbaaz spread out about dealing with the brunt of trolling after their divorce with Malaika, and how he dealt with it.

The two met at work and it soon have become a case of love at first sight. Thereafter, the duo were married on December 12, 1998, and blessed with a son within 12 months 2002. However, this fairy-tale love tale came day-to-day an unfortunate end whilst the couple introduced divorce on may additionally 11, 2017. Whilst the selection was regarded as a mutual and amicable one, the reasons were mentioned every day to be non-public. Considering then, the duo has been responsible co-parents for or her 18-year-old son, Arhaan.