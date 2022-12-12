BB16: ‘Tina Khaas Pasand Nahi Thi,’ Tina Datta Witnesses Shalin Bhanot’s Hypocrisy, Blasts Him After Her Re-Entry!

The current season of Bigg Boss is making headlines for all the right reasons. Even without having multiple known faces on board, it is creating a lot of buzz and is also registering good numbers on TRP charts. Now, in the fresh episode, the eliminated contestant Tina Datta made a re-entry into the glass-walled house. And upon her entry, she exposed good friend Shalin Bhanot who bitched about her after she made an exit.

The latest promo confirms Datta’s comeback in Bigg Boss. It begins with Bhanot telling Sreejita De that he doesn’t Tina much and will not even talk to her in the outside world. “Tina kuch khaas pasand nhi thi, bahar jaakr mujhe baat bhi nhi karni,” says Shalin.

In the next frame, viewers see Tina on the big screen sitting in the confession room as Bigg Boss puts Shalin’s fondness for Tina to test by asking him, “Kya aap buzzer dabakar pachees lakh give up kar Tina ko fir ek baar waapis laana chahenge (Will you press the buzzer, giving up ₹25 lakh from prize money, to let Tina enter the Bigg Boss house for the second time)?”

Without thinking much, Shalin presses the buzzer. Soon after, Tina returns to the house and confronts Shalin having witnessed his double-faced nature. “I am back. You were dancing there, mere jaane ke baad agar tum apne dost ke nhi ho sakte toh kissi ke nhi ho sakte, tum kya fake kar rahe ho,” says an angry Tina.

After the teaser came out, fans reacted strongly to it. While some said it was a thoughtful move by Bigg Boss, others hailed Tina for bashing Shalin with powerful dialogues.