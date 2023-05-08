‘Bhaag Ke Aaye Kya?’: Hrithik Roshan Asks Paps As They Race Towards Him And Saba Azad

One of BTown’s most beloved couples is Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. They frequently appear in photos together as they enjoy the city and serve as an inspiration to other couples. They were photographed by the paparazzi as they left a local theatre. Hrithik could be heard saying, “Aap Log Bhaag Ke Aaye Kya?” as they hurried to apprehend him. One such video has been widely shared online.

Hrithik wore a charcoal grey T-shirt and a charcoal grey sweatshirt in the clip. He topped off his getup with a cap and cargo pants. Saba, his girlfriend, wore a black crop t-shirt with denim pants for a laid-back look. The sighting occurred as the two exited a movie theatre in Juhu.

It’s been a while, but Hrithik and Saba have been an item. They finally committed to each other last year. They paint the town red with their public appearances and sweet social media messages about each other.





The actor from Super 30 reportedly knew Saba through a mutual acquaintance. Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan before he started dating Saba. After nearly 14 years together, the couple broke up. They have a strong relationship and work well together as parents. Arslan Goni is the man Sussanne is seeing at the moment.

Hrithik, meantime, was most recently seen in the film Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The Pushkar-Gayathri-directed film was an official Hindi adaptation of the 2017 blockbuster of the same name in Tamil. Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan had significant parts in the original. Fighter, starring him and Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi, will be released soon. When we last saw Saba Azad, it was in Rocket Boys 2.