‘Face Is Bright But Heart…’: Kareena Kapoor Trolled For Ignoring Fan’s Request To Shake Hands!

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is often papped in the city. She always set fashion goals with her public outings. But every time Kareena steps out, she also faces the wrath of trollers.

Recently, Kareena went on a dinner date with husband Saif Ali Khan. A video of her heading towards the venue has surfaced on internet and it is making netizens enraged.

In the clip, Kareena Kapoor gets down from her car. A woman extends her hand to shake hands with Kareena. Only then a person engaged in Kareena’s security stops that woman from shaking hands with Kareena. The woman repeatedly comes close to Kareena and tries to do a handshake, but she is unable to do so. After watching this video, some users are supporting Kareena for her behaviour while some are badly trolling her.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens lash out at Kareena Kapoor

Commenting on Kareena video captured by paparazzi, a user wrote, “Kya attitude hai in logo ka…public ki wajah se hain ye log.” Another stated, Face is bright but heart is dark.” A third one penned, “Inse ache toh hum hain garibon ki help karate hain at least.” “Attitude dekh rahe ho iska”, read a fourth comment.

Kareena kapoor upcoming movies

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta’s film. She is also part of Rhea Kapoor’s ‘The Crew’. In the film, Kareena will share screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Apart from this, Kareena also reportedly has film ‘Veere Di Wedding 2’. In its first part, Kareena worked with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.