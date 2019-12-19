Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Confesses Their Feelings For Each Other, He Showers Her With Kisses

With each passing week, Bigg Boss is getting a lot more fun due to its changing relationship dynamics. But there are some bonds that have remained unchanged right from the beginning of the show, in fact, the bond only grew stronger. From Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Rashmi Desai-Arhaan Khan to Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. The strongest bond is evidently the one between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

Paras and Mahira had always shared a very good rapport. They have stood for each through good and bad times. They enjoy each other’s company to the core. So much that Paras who was earlier in love with Shehnaaz Gill has fallen for his so-called best friend Mahira Sharma. He recently confessed his love for Mahira. It all happened in the previous episode when Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim asked him to shower some love on Shehnaaz, he was quick to reply, “I Love Mahira” and she will always be his first priority.

Post which we saw Shehnaaz getting upset and throwing tantrums inside the house. In today’s episode, we will see Paras and Mahira getting cosy. Mahira will admit her feelings while Paras will shower her with kisses.

However, Mahira had mentioned several times in the show that she is not here to create a love story. She also stated that her mother wouldn’t like it. Meanwhile, Paras has a girlfriend outside, Akanksha whom he has been dating for years. Akansha has also appeared on the Bigg Boss show as a panellist.

Meanwhile, #Pahira fans are very happy seeing Paras and Mahira getting close to each other.

#pahira loves each othe.. wo bandi sana hamesha ghusti hain..paras like genuine loyal girl. Mahi is genuine nd loyal mahi acchi hain sana se jyada..sana ko sirf attention chahiya larko ki.. — Sushmita Acharjee (@SushmitaAcharj4) December 18, 2019

Keeping all things aside i am happy for Paras n Mahira their feelings are genuine #PaHira is actually a very strong bond they have been together since Day 1

Happy for them❤ #BB13 #BiggBoss https://t.co/8FLNypTynR — Teju❤ (@DuniyaJahan) December 18, 2019

Akanksha has always rooted for Paras and now that Paras has fallen for Mahira it will be interesting to see Akanksha’s reaction on this.