‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Abdu Rozik Makes A Big Notice, Reveals His Plan To Start Business In India Soon!

Abdu Rozik, who appeared in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, continues to make headlines even after the show. There were reports about Abdu that he could soon become a part of the ‘Big Brother’ show. At the same time, now another big news has come about him. Actually, a video of Abdu is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, Abdu himself was seen giving a great news to his fans.

Abdu Rozik’s video is going viral on social media. In this video, Abdu was seen getting down from the car. Recently he was spotted at Mumbai airport. In the video, he revealed that he is preparing to open his restaurant in India soon. Abdu was also seen in the video inviting people after opening the restaurant.

In the video, Abdu has also told where and when he is going to open the restaurant. Abdu revealed that he would return to India on March 6 and open his restaurant in Mumbai. This will be his first restaurant in India, which will also have a surprise for his fans. Now hearing this good news, the fans of Abdu have got excited and are showering their love fiercely on the viral video. Fans are constantly commenting on the video asking him to share more details about the restaurant soon.

Abdu Rozik remains very active on social media. Abdu is a famous singer from Tajikistan. He made a special identity in India with the show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. By participating in this show, he became a star overnight. Along with millions of viewers, Abdu is also a favorite of Salman Khan. Abdu’s special bonding with Sajid Khan was seen in the show.