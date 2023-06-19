Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz Talks About Brother Sheezan Khan’s Controversy, Remembers Tunisha Sharma!

TV actress Falaq Naaz has started another innings of her career. She has participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress looked beautiful during her entry. She was a bit nervous in front of host Salman Khan. But when her family came on stage to drop her inside the controversial house, she was relieved. Before entering the glass-walled house, Falaq discussed about some things with Salman in which she also talked about the controversy surrounding her brother Sheezan Khan and late actress Tunisha Sharma.

Falaq talks about Tunisha’s death

Falaq told that she is an actress and has done some great TV shows. But after 24 December, that is when Tunisha took her life, her identity changed. She came to be known only as Sheezan’s sister. She said that after this unfortunate incident, people also changed for her.

Recalling the death of Tunisha, Falaq said that the time was so difficult that she did not even get a chance to mourn peacefully. She said, “We still feel for the life that was lost. Me and my mom cry. I would say that it was unfortunate that we were not even given a chance to feel that loss. It was extremely difficult situation. But now we are healing.”

Pooja Bhatt, sitting in the jury panel, appreciated Falaq during this. Pooja stated, “I had seen your interview when this incident happened. I salute the way you defended your brother. It was amazing.”

Falaq on her strategy inside Bigg Boss house

Sharing her plans inside the house, Falaq told that when it comes to working in the house, she would choose cleaning or other work. She would not like to cook because she cooks food very well.

The public had placed Falaq on the 9th rank. On the basis of her rank, she had received 30 thousand currency. But the jury thought it better to change her ranking. Later, Sandeep Sikand who was part of jury changed Falaq’s rank to number 4. She was given 1 lakh 5 thousand currency to spend in Bigg Boss house.