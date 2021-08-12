Bigg Boss OTT: Was Ridhima Pandit Dating Kushal Tandon? Actress Clarifies

Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit is currently locked inside the controversial house. As per the episodes that have come out, the actress seems to have a very positive aura attached to her. She seems to be calm and compassionate.

Just yesterday, we reported how the actress broke down into tears while remembering her late mother. And now, we have come across another interesting detail of the beautiful actress’ life. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Ridhima in an interview revealed the feelings she used to have about former Bigg Boss contestant and actor, Kushal Tandon whom she was rumored to be dating. The 31-year-old actress also shared that she is currently single ‘with a capital S’ as men are intimidated by her.

In the interview, Ridhima Pandit said that she has been ‘taken for granted’ in the past, but that she always maintained that she is a ‘headstrong’ person. “Only a strong man can handle a strong woman,” she said.

On being asked in an interview with radio host Sidharth Kannan what is the first word that comes to her mind when she thinks of Kushal Tandon, the ex-contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi replied, ‘dear friend’. When further in the interview he asked her if they were ever in a relationship, Ridhima elaborated, “It’s like, you know, I develop a relationship with everyone who I work with. He is one of those few people, we fell out for a bit, but we are grown, mature adults, so we’ve sorted it out. He now remains a dear friend.”

It was reported that Kushal organized a birthday party for his rumored girlfriend Ridhima during the time they were close to each other. Though Kushal and Ridhima never agreed on dating each other, when the two reportedly unfollowed each other on social media in 2019, it gave air to rumors of their alleged breakup.

Though things went a little messy between the two, they are now happy in their lives and holds no such grudges against each other. Ridhima has wished Kushal the best in his life. She quoted, “I have immense respect for him and he is a great friend. I wish him well in all his endeavors. As of now, I am focussing on my career and don’t want to be written about for anything else. How can a relationship be my identity? I have worked very hard to reach where I am today. I don’t seek publicity through others.”

In the past, Kushal also addressed the rumors of him dating Ridhima. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “An indispensable prerequisite for a breakup is an existing relationship. To the best of my knowledge, I have been single for over a couple of years.”

For the unknown, Kushal and Ridhima met for the first time on the sets of their web series titled ‘Hum‘.