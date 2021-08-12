Late Anupam Shyam’s Brother Blames Aamir Khan For His Brother’s Sudden Death

Recently, veteran actor, Anupam Shyam breathed his last due to multiple organ failures. His colleagues from the entertainment industry had paid the late actor condolences and praised him by calling the late actor ‘stupendous’ in whichever roles he took up in his acing career.

After Anupam Shyam’s death, his brother revealed something which left his fans heartbroken. The actor’s brother said that superstar Aamir Khan had offered to give them a loan. However, he stopped receiving calls from Anupam, later. Anupam had worked with Aamir Khan in popular films like Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Anupam Shyam’s brother in an interview has called Aamir Khan ‘materialistic’ and has revealed that Anupam would still be alive if Aamir had kept his promise.

In an interview with a leading daily, Anurag lashed out at the big guns of Bollywood and said, “These big people, who are considered to be big brands, why can’t they help their people? Kya lekar aaye the, kya lekar jayenge (You can’t take material wealth with you when you’ve passed away). Why can’t we just help our people, who are looking outside of the industry and begging the government for help? There are so many actors, choreographers and other technicians who are in dire straits and our big people are sitting tight-fisted.”

Anurag also opened up on how his brother, Anupam was ‘hurt’ when Aamir stopped replying to messages but told him to ‘let it be’. While talking about Aamir, Anurag said, “Unki soch unko mubarak and aadmi ko itna materialistic nahi hona chahiye (He is entitled to his opinion, but I feel one should not be so materialistic). Had Aamir Khan kept the promise that he made to my brother, Anupam would’ve been alive today. Unke apno ne unka saath nahin diya (those he trusted didn’t help him out).”

Actor Anupam Shyam had been diagnosed with a kidney ailment for the last few years and was under strict care in hospital from some days before his demise. He was best known for playing antagonists, and it was the TV show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya season 1 and 2 that made him a more promising name.