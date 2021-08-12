Big Boss 15 OTT confirmed contestants list salary; Check pay list here

The most popular controversial reality show Big Boss is always on the hype due to its unique script and the controversy created by the contestants. Whether it is North India or South India, its craze is the same everywhere and that’s why Big Boss has its own version. Now the Big Boss is also available in digital form and the popular actor, film director, and producer Karan Johar is present with the “Big Boss 15 OTT” for the amusement of the audiences. The show is streaming on the popular OTT platform Voot from 9th August 2021 but before its streaming, the show already created a sensation amongst the fans.

Big Boss OTT contestants’ salaries

Name of the contestant’s Salary per week

Ridhima Pandit 5 Lakhs

5 Lakhs Shamita Shetty 3.75 Lakhs

3.75 Lakhs Urfi Javed 2.75 Lakhs

2.75 Lakhs Zeeshan Khan 2.5 Lakhs

2.5 Lakhs Divya Agarwal 2 Lakhs

2 Lakhs Neha Bhasin 2 Lakhs

2 Lakhs Milind Gaba 1.75 Lakhs

1.75 Lakhs Akshara Singh 1.75 Lakhs

1.75 Lakhs Karan Nath 1.5 Lakhs

1.5 Lakhs Muskan Jattana 1.5 Lakhs

1.5 Lakhs Nishant Bhatt 1.2 Lakhs

1.2 Lakhs Raqesh Bapat 1.2 Lakhs

1.2 Lakhs Pratik Sehajpal 1 Lakh

The OTT format of BB is already started on Voot from 8th August and today will be the first day of the show. Karan Johar will host the BB for the 1st 6 weeks and the theme of the show is “Stay Connected”. In this, the viewers will have a chance to decide the tasks, elimination, and punishments of the BBmates. The best performers will also get the chance to get participate in Big Boss 15 show which will again host by Salman Khan. So viewers do not forget to watch this new version of “Big Boss 15 OTT” on Voot app and stay tuned with us to know the written update of the show.

Celebrities and participants leave behind their luxurious lives, spend months locked inside the house with strangers. Participants earn big bucks while doing so. While it is well known Salman Khan earns a big paycheque for hosting the show, contestants also get very lucrative deals to be on the show.